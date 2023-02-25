Jalen Bridges scored 17 points and No. 9 Baylor ruled the final 30 minutes at home on the way to an 81-72 comeback win over No. 8 Texas on Saturday afternoon in a key Big 12 Conference game in Waco.
The Bears (21-8, 10-6 Big 12) bounced back from a ragged start and an early injury to star freshman guard Keyonte George to reverse a 14-point first-half deficit and take a two-point lead into halftime.
Baylor then built a 55-42 edge with 12:59 remaining by hitting nine of its first 11 shots in the second half, expanded its lead to 18 points with 9:19 left and held on for the win, earning a split with Texas in the regular-season series.
Adam Flagler added 14 points for Baylor, while Dale Bonner had 13, Flo Thamba added 12 points and 12 rebounds and Langston Love scored 11 points for the Bears. Baylor forged a 37-25 rebounding advantage and made 9 of 19 shots (47.4 percent) from 3-point range.
Dylan Disu led the Longhorns (22-7, 11-5) with a season-high 24 points, with Tyrese Hunter adding 13. Timmy Allen and Sir’Jabari Rice each scored 12 points for Texas and Marcus Carr added 11.
No. 24 TCU 83, Texas Tech 82
JaKobe Coles sank two free throws with 4.3 seconds remaining to give No. 24 TCU an 83-82 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday afternoon in Big 12 play at Lubbock.
Mike Miles Jr. scored 24 points as the Horned Frogs (19-10, 8-8 Big 12) won for just the second time in the past seven games. Coles added 15 points, Emanuel Miller recorded 14 points and a season-high 12 rebounds and Xavier Cork scored 10 points for TCU.
Fardaws Aimaq scored 19 points and De’Vion Harmon added 18 for Texas Tech (16-13, 5-11). Harmon’s last-ditch 3-pointer was off the mark as the Red Raiders received a blow to their NCAA Tournament aspirations.
Kevin Obanor registered 17 points and nine rebounds and Jaylon Tyson added 12 points and seven rebounds for Texas Tech, which had a four-game winning streak snapped.
TCU shot 48.5 percent from the field, including 6 of 21 from 3-point range.
The Red Raiders connected on 50 percent of their field-goal attempts and made 7 of 20 from behind the arc.
Damion Baugh’s layup gave the Horned Frogs a 79-75 lead with 2:46 remaining.
Harmon scored on a layup 22 seconds later to bring Texas Tech within two and Tyson knocked down a 3-pointer with 1:43 to play to give the Red Raiders their first lead of the second half at 80-79.
Miles scored on a dunk with 1:14 to play to put TCU back ahead before Texas Tech regained the edge on Harmon’s driving layup with 12.1 seconds remaining.
Coles was then fouled in the interior and calmly hit the decisive free throws.
No. 3 Kansas 76, West Virginia 74
Dajuan Harris collected 17 points, six assists and a career-high six steals to fuel No. 3 Kansas to a 76-74 victory over West Virginia on Saturday in Lawrence, Kansas.
Harris made 7 of 9 shots from the floor for the Jayhawks (24-5, 12-4 Big 12), who have won six in a row and eight of their last nine games.
Kansas moved into sole possession of first place in the Big 12 with its win and Texas’ 81-72 loss to Baylor earlier on Saturday.
Gradey Dick drained five 3-pointers to highlight his 16-point performance, and Kevin McCullar Jr. also contributed 16 points for the Jayhawks.
Kansas shot 54.9 percent from the floor (28 of 51) and 50 percent from 3-point range (10 of 20), but it made just 58.8 percent from the foul line (10 of 17).
West Virginia’s Erik Stevenson scored of 16 his 23 points in the second half. Tre Mitchell finished with 20 points and seven rebounds, and Kedrian Johnson had 15 points but eight turnovers for the Mountaineers (16-13, 5-11), who have lost four of their last five games overall and fell to 0-11 all-time at Allen Fieldhouse.
Johnson made a layup and two free throws before Emmitt Matthews Jr. converted a dunk to cut Kansas’ lead to 75-74 with 41 seconds left in the second half.
Jalen Wilson sank one of two free-throw attempts to allow West Virginia a chance, but Joe Toussaint was called for traveling with 0.4 seconds remaining to effectively end the game.
No. 14 Kansas State 73, Oklahoma State 68
Markquis Nowell recorded 22 points, eight assists and four steals to lead No. 14 Kansas State to a 73-68 victory over Oklahoma State on Saturday afternoon in Big 12 play at Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Keyontae Johnson added 17 points as the Wildcats (22-7, 10-6 Big 12) won their third straight game. Desi Sills added 10 points for Kansas State.
Kalib Boone registered 18 points and four blocked shots for the Cowboys (16-13, 7-9), who lost their fourth consecutive game. Caleb Asberry scored 13 points, John-Michael Wright added 12 and Bryce Thompson had 11 for Oklahoma State.
Kansas State shot 49 percent from the field, including 8 of 21 from 3-point range.
The Cowboys made 41.1 percent of their attempts and were a lowly 5 of 23 from behind the arc.
Cam Carter made two free throws with 43.3 seconds to play and Nowell made two more with 22.3 seconds left as the Wildcats turned a three-point lead into a 73-66 cushion en route to improving to 4-6 on the road.
Oklahoma 61, No. 23 Iowa State 50
Jacob Groves scored a game-high 16 points while swishing four 3-pointers and Grant Sherfield added 10 points as visiting Oklahoma defeated slumping No. 23 Iowa State 61-50 on Saturday afternoon in Ames, Iowa.
Oklahoma (14-15, 4-12 Big 12) scored eight points in the first 1:58 after halftime to take control. The Cyclones answered with a Jaren Holmes jumper about a minute later, but the Sooners regained the lead for good on the ensuing possession on Jacob Groves’ 3-pointer after an offensive rebound.
Iowa State (17-11, 8-8) suffered its season-high third straight defeat while losing for the seventh time in nine games. The Cyclones trailed by as many as 15 points with 3:15 to play before closing the deficit to nine down the stretch.
Long-range shooting proved the difference, as Oklahoma shot 10-for-23 (43.5 percent) from 3-point range compared to 4-for-15 (26.7 percent) for Iowa State.
Oklahoma drilled seven of its treys after the break, starting the second half on a 5-for-7 tear from deep.