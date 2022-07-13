John Denver once sang, "Almost heaven, West Virginia" and later in the song he added, "Take me home, country roads."
For West Rusk graduate Jaylon Shelton the University of West Virginia has more in common with his high school than just "west."
After committing to the Mountaineers, Shelton said, "After taking all my official visits, (UWV) really stood out to me. It really felt like home.”
After a season of playing cornerback at Tyler Junior College, Shelton will head to Morgantown with three years of eligiblity remaining.
After redshirting his freshman year at TJC, the safety had 33 tackles, two tackles for loss and two interceptions this past season.
He went from playing quarterback at West Rusk High School to learning a whole new position with the Apaches and helping Tyler to a runner-up spot in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference.
With TJC needing some defensive help due to injury, Shelton stepped in and stepped up. He learned how to backpedal and play cornerback and safety.
West Virginia Coach Neal Brown is happy the talented Shelton is headed back east.
"Jaylon Shelton has versatility that he can play safety or corner (because he) can really run," Brown said during Big 12 Media Days on Wednesday at AT&T Stadium.
As a qualifier, Shelton was able to go to the next level.
BAYLOR STAR OF THE BIG 12
In the ever-changing world of college football, there's one thing third-year Baylor coach Dave Aranda wants to stay the same — the Bears' continued ascent in football.