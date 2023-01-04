Markquis Nowell poured in a career-high 36 points that included six 3-pointers and a 12-for-12 showing at the free-throw line as Kansas State dominated throughout in an easy 116-103 win over No. 6 Texas on Tuesday in a Big 12 Conference dustup in Austin.
The Wildcats (13-1, 2-0 Big 12) put together a near-perfect first half, after which they led by 18 points. Texas rallied after halftime, pulling to within 82-72 on Sir’Jabari Rice’s three-point play with 9:12 to play and got its deficit to seven points on another Rice bucket and free throw two minutes later.
However, Kansas State never let the Longhorns cut further into its lead, expanding its advantage to 103-88 on Nowell’s 3-pointer with 2:43 remaining before cruising to the finish line. Keyontae Johnson added 28 points for the Wildcats, who have won seven straight games.
Tyrese Hunter’s career-high 29 points led the Longhorns (12-2, 1-1). Marcus Carr added 27 points, Rice tallied 16 and Timmy Allen contributed 10 in the loss, which snapped a six-game winning streak. Texas allowed 58 points in the first half, more than they had surrendered in five entire games this season.
No. 3 Kansas 75, Texas Tech 72
Dajuan Harris had a career-high 18 points on 5-of-5 shooting from 3-point range as the Jayhawks defeated the Red Raiders in Lubbock.
Texas Tech (10-4, 0-2 Big 12) had a chance to take the lead in the final minute, but was unsuccessful. The Red Raiders, who saw their saw 29-game home winning streak snapped, were led by Kevin Obanor with 26 points. Pop Isaacs had 18, and Jaylon Tyson had 10.
Kansas (13-1, 2-0) had three other players score in double figures, including Jalen Wilson with 16 points. KJ Adams Jr. added 14 and Gradey Dick had 11. Kevin McCullar, who starred for Tech for the past three seasons, was held to seven points. He was booed every time he touched the ball.
Big 12 Conference
Monday, Jan. 2
Oklahoma State 67, West Virginia 60
Tuesday, Jan. 3
Kansas 75, Texas Tech 72
Kansas State 116, Texas 103
Wednesday, Jan. 4
Iowa State at Oklahoma
TCU at Baylor
Saturday, Jan. 7
Texas at Oklahoma State, 11 a.m. (ESPNU)
Iowa State at TCU, 1 p.m. (ESPNU)
Kansas State at Baylor, 5 p.m. (ESPN+)
Kansas at West Virginia, 5 p.m. (ESPN+)