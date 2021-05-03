Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.