Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 65F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 65F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.