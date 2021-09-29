“The person without the Spirit does not accept the things that come from the Spirit of God but considers them foolishness, and cannot understand them because they are discerned only through the Spirit.” (1 Corinthians 2:14)
Bible verse 9.29.21
Alex Dominguez
