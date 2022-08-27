“For just as each of us has one body with many members, and these members do not all have the same function, so in Christ we, though many, form one body, and each member belongs to all the others.”
(Romans 12:4-5)
Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy late. High 89F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 27, 2022 @ 12:26 am
“For just as each of us has one body with many members, and these members do not all have the same function, so in Christ we, though many, form one body, and each member belongs to all the others.”
(Romans 12:4-5)
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.