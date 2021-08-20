Bible Verse 8.21.21 swood swood Author email Aug 20, 2021 Aug 20, 2021 Updated 44 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save "I keep my eyes always on the Lord. With him at my right hand, I will not be shaken."(Psalm 16:8) Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bible Verse swood Author email Follow swood Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today