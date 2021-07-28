“Therefore, since we are surrounded by such a great cloud of witnesses, let us throw off everything that hinders and the sin that so easily entangles. And let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us ... ” (Hebrews 12:1)
Bible verse 7.28.21
Alex Dominguez
