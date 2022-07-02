“Do not think of yourself more highly than you ought, but rather think of yourself with sober judgment, in accordance with the faith God has distributed to each of you.”
(Romans 12:3)
Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 91F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 2, 2022 @ 12:17 am
“Do not think of yourself more highly than you ought, but rather think of yourself with sober judgment, in accordance with the faith God has distributed to each of you.”
(Romans 12:3)