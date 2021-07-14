“... at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, in heaven and on earth and under the earth, and every tongue acknowledge that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.” (Philippians 2:9-11)
Bible verse 7.14.21
Alex Dominguez
