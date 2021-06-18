“Sing to God, sing in praise of his name, extol him who rides on the clouds; rejoice before him—his name is the Lord. A father to the fatherless, a defender of widows, is God in his holy dwelling.” (Psalm 68:4-5)
Bible verse 6.18.21
Alex Dominguez
