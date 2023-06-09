Bible Verse 6.11.23 Jun 9, 2023 36 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save “Enter through the narrow gate. For wide is the gate and broad is the road that leads to destruction, and many enter through it. But small is the gate and narrow the road that leads to life, and only a few find it." (Matthew 7:13-14) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags The Bible Recent Stories You Might Have Missed