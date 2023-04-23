Bible verse 4.22.23.23 Apr 23, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save “I give them eternal life, and they shall never perish; no one will snatch them out of my hand. My Father, who has given them to me, is greater than all; no one can snatch them out of my Father’s hand. I and the Father are one.” (John 10:28-30) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags The Bible Religion Christianity Recent Stories You Might Have Missed