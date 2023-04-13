Bible verse 4.13.23 Apr 13, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save “Then he said to them all: “Whoever wants to be my disciple must deny themselves and take up their cross daily and follow me. For whoever wants to save their life will lose it, but whoever loses their life for me will save it.” (Luke 9:23-24) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags The Bible Biology Religion Recent Stories You Might Have Missed