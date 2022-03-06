“These commandments that I give you today are to be on your hearts. Impress them on your children. Talk about them when you sit at home and when you walk along the road, when you lie down and when you get up.” (Deuteronomy 6: 6-7)
Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 79F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early. Showers and a possible thunderstorm developing later at night. Low 44F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: March 6, 2022 @ 12:57 am
“These commandments that I give you today are to be on your hearts. Impress them on your children. Talk about them when you sit at home and when you walk along the road, when you lie down and when you get up.” (Deuteronomy 6: 6-7)