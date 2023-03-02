Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms. High 78F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Windy...strong thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 49F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.