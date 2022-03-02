“Whom have I in heaven but you? And earth has nothing I desire besides you. My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.” (Psalm 73:25-26)
Bible verse 3.2.22
Alex Dominguez
