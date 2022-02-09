“You have heard that it was said, ‘Love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’ But I tell you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, that you may be children of your Father in heaven.” (Matthew 5:43-44)
Bible verse 2.9.22
Alex Dominguez
