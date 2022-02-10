“We ought always to thank God for you, brothers and sisters, and rightly so, because your faith is growing more and more, and the love all of you have for one another is increasing.” (2 Thessalonians 1:3)
Bible verse 2.10.22
Alex Dominguez
