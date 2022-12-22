Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Cloudy early then partly cloudy and windy later in the day. Morning high of 46F with temps falling sharply to near 20. SW winds shifting to NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low around 10F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.