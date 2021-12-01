“But the day of the Lord will come like a thief. The heavens will disappear with a roar; the elements will be destroyed by fire, and the earth and everything done in it will be laid bare. ” (2 Peter 3:10)
Bible verse 12.1.21
Alex Dominguez
