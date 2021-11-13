“We continually ask God to fill you with the knowledge of his will through all the wisdom and understanding that the Spirit gives ...” (Colossians 1:9)
Bible verse 11.13.21
Alex Dominguez
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today