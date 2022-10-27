Bible verse 10.27.22 Oct 27, 2022 33 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save “All Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting and training in righteousness, so that the servant of God may be thoroughly equipped for every good work.” (2 Timothy 3:16-17) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bible Servant Of God Worship Correct Teaching Righteousness Rebuke Verse