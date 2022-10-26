Bible verse 10.26.22 Oct 26, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save “Sing and make music from your heart to the Lord, always giving thanks to God the Father for everything, in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.”(Ephesians 5:19-20) Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Psalm Bible Song Hymn Music Christianity Singing Father Lord Verse Give Thanks