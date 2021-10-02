“... my prayer: that your love may abound more and more in knowledge and depth of insight, so that you may be able to discern what is best and may be pure and blameless for the day of Christ ...” (Philippians 1:9-10)
Bible verse 10.1.21
Alex Dominguez
