Bible verse 10.1-2.22 Oct 1, 2022 29 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save “And this is my prayer: that your love may abound more and more in knowledge and depth of insight, so that you may be able to discern what is best and may be pure and blameless for the day of Christ,” (Philippians 1:9-10) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Prayer Insight Bible Philippians Knowledge Depth Abound