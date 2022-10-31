ARP — The Bullard Lady Panthers opened the Class 4A volleyball playoffs with a 3-0 bi-district win over Henderson on Monday at John Mills Parker Gymnasium on the Arp High School campus.
Bullard (36-8) won 25-14, 25-20, 25-17.
Leaders for the Lady Panthers, who are the District 18-4A champions, were: Olivia Anderson (10 kills, 7 digs); Paige Whiteland (8 kills, 5 digs); Campbell Clark (10 kills, 2 blocks); Rylee Miller (7 kills); Taylor Clark (34 assists, 7 digs); Libby Luscombe (8 digs); and Callie Bailey (17 digs).
Bullard advances to meet Splendora, a 3-1 winner over Little Cypress-Mauriceville, in the area playoffs. Splendora, the third-place team in District 19-4A, won 15-25, 25-14, 25-10, 25-19.
The Lady Lions, who finished fourth in District 17-4A, end their season at 20-19.
Beckville 3, Shelbyville 0
GARY — The No. 8 Beckville LadyCats defeated the Shelbyville Lady Dragons 3-0 on Monday in a Class 2A bi-district volleyball match at Gary High School.
Beckville won 25-7, 25-13, 25-13.
Leaders for the LadyCats (32-11) were Sophie Elliott (27 assists, 5 digs, 2 kills, 1 ace); Avery Morris (9 kills, 11 digs, 1 ace); Amber Harris (16 kills, 3 blocks, 16 digs, 1 ace); MJ Miles (2 kills, 5 digs, 2 blocks); Laney Jones (8 digs, 1 ace); and Karissa McDowell (8 digs, 1 ace).
Beckville, the District 19-2A champion, will now face Harts Bluff (17-20) in the area playoffs later this week. The Lady Bulldogs, the third-place team from District 17-2A, defeated 18-2A runner-up Ore City 3-2 (22-25, 25-20, 14-25, 28-26, 15-13).