UIL Girls Final Poll

Class 6A

1. DeSoto (27-2)

2. Humble Summer Creek (33-2)

3. San Antonio Clark (30-2)

4. Coppell (35-1)

5. South Grand Prairie (29-4)

6. Duncanville (30-6)

7. Cedar Hill (24-10)

8. Plano East (24-3)

9. Alvin Shadow Creek (27-3)

10. Austin High (27-3)

11. Laredo United South (31-4)

12. Denton Braswell (31-2)

13. Houston Memorial (26-4)

14. Friendswood Clear Brook (30-4)

15. Fort Worth Boswell (29-6)

16. Katy Seven Lakes (30-6)

17. Katy Tompkins (31-4)

18. Fort Bend Dulles (24-6)

19. Southlake Carroll (25-5)

20. Tomball Memorial (26-4)

21. Garland Sachse (19-8)

22. Mesquite Horn (21-10)

23. San Antonio Wagner (21-10)

24. Cibole Steele (23-12)

25. Wolfforth Frenship (25-6)

Class 5A

1. Cedar Park (30-0)

2. McKinney North (30-1)

3. Frisco Memorial (31-5)

4. Frisco Liberty (30-5)

5. Amarillo (27-5)

6. Pflugerville Hendrickson (30-2)

7. Lubbock Cooper (26-4)

8. Georgetown (26-8)

9. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (34-2)

10. Lake Dallas (29-4)

11. Mansfield Timberview (23-8)

12. Royse City (31-3)

13. Manvel (32-3)

14. Frisco Lone Star (20-8)

15. Pflugerville (30-2)

16. El Paso Chapin (31-3)

17. Brownsville Veterans Memorial (28-7)

18. Houston Sterling (20-3)

19. Lubbock Monterey (27-8)

20. Red Oak (24-8)

21. Medina Valley (22-11)

22. Dallas Highland Park (23-10)

23. El Paso Burges (27-4)

24. Montgomery Lake Creek (26-7)

25. New Braunfels Canyon (26-6)

Class 4A

1. Argyle (32-0)

2. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson (28-4)

3. Canyon (24-5)

4. Brownsboro (33-2)

5. Midlothian Heritage (27-5)

6. Waco La Vega (29-4)

7. Sunnyvale (26-6)

8. Kennedale (28-6)

9. Levelland (26-3)

10. Boerne (30-4)

11. Fredericksburg (30-3)

12. Beeville Jones (30-2)

13. Sanger (27-4)

14. Decatur (30-5)

15. Glen Rose (30-5)

16. Stephenville (24-10)

17. Seminole (24-6)

18. Palestine (32-4)

19. Canton (25-8)

20. Devine (26-7)

21. La Vernia (28-6)

22. La Grange (27-7)

23. Rockport-Fulton (26-8)

24. Giddings (23-12)

25. Crystal City (21-7)

Class 3A

1. Canadian (31-1)

2. Fairfield (33-1)

3. Brownfield (23-3)

4. Peaster (31-4)

5. Tuscola Jim Ned (30-1)

6. Winnsboro (28-5)

7. Shallowater (28-2)

8. Idalou (25-6)

9. Woodville (30-4)

10. Bishop (28-6)

11. Lyford (30-3)

12. Nocona (31-4)

13. Columbus (33-0)

14. Pottsboro (30-4)

15. Gunter (25-8)

16. Ponder (21-11)

17. Holliday (25-5)

18. Nacogdoches Central Heights (30-3)

19. Aransas Pass (27-8)

20. Edgewood (27-7)

21. Lytle (24-9)

22. Little River Academy (25-7)

23. San Antonio Cole (25-8)

24. Maypearl (30-3)

25. Lorena (22-10)

Class 2A

1. Gruver (26-0)

2. Martin's Mill (31-3)

3. Lipan (27-5)

4. Douglass (28-3)

5. Lovelady (31-4)

6. Muenster (29-3)

7. LaPoynor (26-7)

8. New Home (26-6)

9. Panhandle (25-8)

10. Wellington (25-7)

11. Sudan (22-10)

12. Sundown (24-9)

13. Stamford (22-2)

14. Woden (22-9)

15. Harper (26-5)

16. Farwell (27-4)

17. Tenaha (26-5)

18. Mason (23-9)

19. Archer City (21-9)

20. San Saba (26-7)

21. Windthorst (23-4)

22. Alvord (22-11)

23. Evadale (25-7)

24. Weimar (21-9)

25. Schulenburg (22-12)

Class 1A

1. Ackerly Sands (30-3)

2. Nazareth (19-11)

3. Huckabay (30-6)

4. Robert Lee (29-2)

5. Priddy (25-5)

6. Neches (25-6)

7. Chireno (25-5)

8. Hermleigh (27-8)

9. Roscoe Highland (24-6)

10. Gail Borden County (25-8)

11. Jayton (26-6)

12. McMullen County (28-5)

13. Moulton (25-6)

14. Wells (23-8)

15. Richland Springs (28-5)

16. Lingleville (22-6)

17. Veribest (20-7)

18. Eden (26-6)

19. Irion County (27-4)

20. Spur (25-8)

21. Westbrook (24-9)

22. Slidell (23-7)

23. Henrietta Midway (18-9)

24. Whiteface (20-11)

25. Rocksprings (24-9)

PRIVATE SCHOOL  

6A/SPC Private School

1. Houston Christian (33-0)

2. Plano John Paul II (30-7)

3. Dallas Bishop Lynch (27-7)

4. San Antonio Antonian (28-11)

5. Argyle Liberty Christian (27-7)

6. Houston Village (23-9)

7. Houston St. Agnes (27-8)

8. Bellaire Episcopal (22-12)

9. Houston Kinkaid (19-10)

10. Tomball Concordia Lutheran (23-14)

5A Private School

1. Boerne Geneva (26-1)

2. Houston Second Baptist (23-7)

3. Austin St. Michael’s (20-5)

4. Dallas Christian (15-13)

5. Fort Worth Southwest Christian (17-8)

6. Austin Hyde Park (21-4)

7. Frisco Legacy Christian (17-6)

8. The Woodlands Christian Academy (16-9)

9. Houston Lutheran South (16-11)

10. Grapevine Faith (24-11)

4A Private School

1. Lubbock Christian (21-5)

2. San Antonio Lutheran (22–11)

3. Dallas Shelton (19-3)

4. Magnolia/The Woodlands Legacy Prep Christian (18-10)

5. Lubbock Trinity Christian (11-18)

6. Fort Worth Lake Country Christian (14-17)

7. Tyler Bishop Gorman (24-10)

8. Arlington Pantego Christian (13-4)

9. Houston Cypress Christian (13-8)

10. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal (9-5)

3A Private School

1. Houston Lutheran North (16-7)

2. Tomball Rosehill Christian (20-10)

3. Kennedale Fellowship Academy (18-7)

4. Round Rock Christian Academy (17-5)

5. Waco Live Oak Classical (19-6)

6. Denton Calvary Academy (17-9)

7. Amarillo San Jacinto Christian (19-7)

8. Austin Hill Country Christian (18-15)

9. McKinney Cornerstone Christian (14-3)

10. Dallas Lutheran (11-7)

2A Private School

1. Halletsville Sacred Heart (21-5)

2. Shiner St Paul (17-8)

3. Edinburg Harvest Christian (25-6)

4. Red Oak Ovilla Christian (15-6)

5. Dallas First Baptist (19-6)

6. Lubbock Kingdom Prep (11-11)

7. Weatherford Christian (16-8)

8. Lubbock Southcrest (12-6)

9. Fort Worth Bethesda (17-7)

10. Sherman Texoma Christian (7-12)

1A Private School

1. San Angelo Cornerstone (10-3)

2. Cypress Covenant (15-3)

3. Wichita Falls Christ Academy (11-6)

4. Athens Christian Prep (21-5)

5. Waxahachie Prep (10-5)

6. Plainview Christian (10-8)

7. Wichita Christian (8-10)

8. Conroe Calvary Baptist (13-4)

9. Weatherford Victory Baptist (15-6)

10. Fredericksburg Heritage (9-3)

 
 

