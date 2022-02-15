UIL Girls Final Poll
Class 6A
1. DeSoto (27-2)
2. Humble Summer Creek (33-2)
3. San Antonio Clark (30-2)
4. Coppell (35-1)
5. South Grand Prairie (29-4)
6. Duncanville (30-6)
7. Cedar Hill (24-10)
8. Plano East (24-3)
9. Alvin Shadow Creek (27-3)
10. Austin High (27-3)
11. Laredo United South (31-4)
12. Denton Braswell (31-2)
13. Houston Memorial (26-4)
14. Friendswood Clear Brook (30-4)
15. Fort Worth Boswell (29-6)
16. Katy Seven Lakes (30-6)
17. Katy Tompkins (31-4)
18. Fort Bend Dulles (24-6)
19. Southlake Carroll (25-5)
20. Tomball Memorial (26-4)
21. Garland Sachse (19-8)
22. Mesquite Horn (21-10)
23. San Antonio Wagner (21-10)
24. Cibole Steele (23-12)
25. Wolfforth Frenship (25-6)
Class 5A
1. Cedar Park (30-0)
2. McKinney North (30-1)
3. Frisco Memorial (31-5)
4. Frisco Liberty (30-5)
5. Amarillo (27-5)
6. Pflugerville Hendrickson (30-2)
7. Lubbock Cooper (26-4)
8. Georgetown (26-8)
9. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (34-2)
10. Lake Dallas (29-4)
11. Mansfield Timberview (23-8)
12. Royse City (31-3)
13. Manvel (32-3)
14. Frisco Lone Star (20-8)
15. Pflugerville (30-2)
16. El Paso Chapin (31-3)
17. Brownsville Veterans Memorial (28-7)
18. Houston Sterling (20-3)
19. Lubbock Monterey (27-8)
20. Red Oak (24-8)
21. Medina Valley (22-11)
22. Dallas Highland Park (23-10)
23. El Paso Burges (27-4)
24. Montgomery Lake Creek (26-7)
25. New Braunfels Canyon (26-6)
Class 4A
1. Argyle (32-0)
2. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson (28-4)
3. Canyon (24-5)
4. Brownsboro (33-2)
5. Midlothian Heritage (27-5)
6. Waco La Vega (29-4)
7. Sunnyvale (26-6)
8. Kennedale (28-6)
9. Levelland (26-3)
10. Boerne (30-4)
11. Fredericksburg (30-3)
12. Beeville Jones (30-2)
13. Sanger (27-4)
14. Decatur (30-5)
15. Glen Rose (30-5)
16. Stephenville (24-10)
17. Seminole (24-6)
18. Palestine (32-4)
19. Canton (25-8)
20. Devine (26-7)
21. La Vernia (28-6)
22. La Grange (27-7)
23. Rockport-Fulton (26-8)
24. Giddings (23-12)
25. Crystal City (21-7)
Class 3A
1. Canadian (31-1)
2. Fairfield (33-1)
3. Brownfield (23-3)
4. Peaster (31-4)
5. Tuscola Jim Ned (30-1)
6. Winnsboro (28-5)
7. Shallowater (28-2)
8. Idalou (25-6)
9. Woodville (30-4)
10. Bishop (28-6)
11. Lyford (30-3)
12. Nocona (31-4)
13. Columbus (33-0)
14. Pottsboro (30-4)
15. Gunter (25-8)
16. Ponder (21-11)
17. Holliday (25-5)
18. Nacogdoches Central Heights (30-3)
19. Aransas Pass (27-8)
20. Edgewood (27-7)
21. Lytle (24-9)
22. Little River Academy (25-7)
23. San Antonio Cole (25-8)
24. Maypearl (30-3)
25. Lorena (22-10)
Class 2A
1. Gruver (26-0)
2. Martin's Mill (31-3)
3. Lipan (27-5)
4. Douglass (28-3)
5. Lovelady (31-4)
6. Muenster (29-3)
7. LaPoynor (26-7)
8. New Home (26-6)
9. Panhandle (25-8)
10. Wellington (25-7)
11. Sudan (22-10)
12. Sundown (24-9)
13. Stamford (22-2)
14. Woden (22-9)
15. Harper (26-5)
16. Farwell (27-4)
17. Tenaha (26-5)
18. Mason (23-9)
19. Archer City (21-9)
20. San Saba (26-7)
21. Windthorst (23-4)
22. Alvord (22-11)
23. Evadale (25-7)
24. Weimar (21-9)
25. Schulenburg (22-12)
Class 1A
1. Ackerly Sands (30-3)
2. Nazareth (19-11)
3. Huckabay (30-6)
4. Robert Lee (29-2)
5. Priddy (25-5)
6. Neches (25-6)
7. Chireno (25-5)
8. Hermleigh (27-8)
9. Roscoe Highland (24-6)
10. Gail Borden County (25-8)
11. Jayton (26-6)
12. McMullen County (28-5)
13. Moulton (25-6)
14. Wells (23-8)
15. Richland Springs (28-5)
16. Lingleville (22-6)
17. Veribest (20-7)
18. Eden (26-6)
19. Irion County (27-4)
20. Spur (25-8)
21. Westbrook (24-9)
22. Slidell (23-7)
23. Henrietta Midway (18-9)
24. Whiteface (20-11)
25. Rocksprings (24-9)
---
PRIVATE SCHOOL
6A/SPC Private School
1. Houston Christian (33-0)
2. Plano John Paul II (30-7)
3. Dallas Bishop Lynch (27-7)
4. San Antonio Antonian (28-11)
5. Argyle Liberty Christian (27-7)
6. Houston Village (23-9)
7. Houston St. Agnes (27-8)
8. Bellaire Episcopal (22-12)
9. Houston Kinkaid (19-10)
10. Tomball Concordia Lutheran (23-14)
5A Private School
1. Boerne Geneva (26-1)
2. Houston Second Baptist (23-7)
3. Austin St. Michael’s (20-5)
4. Dallas Christian (15-13)
5. Fort Worth Southwest Christian (17-8)
6. Austin Hyde Park (21-4)
7. Frisco Legacy Christian (17-6)
8. The Woodlands Christian Academy (16-9)
9. Houston Lutheran South (16-11)
10. Grapevine Faith (24-11)
4A Private School
1. Lubbock Christian (21-5)
2. San Antonio Lutheran (22–11)
3. Dallas Shelton (19-3)
4. Magnolia/The Woodlands Legacy Prep Christian (18-10)
5. Lubbock Trinity Christian (11-18)
6. Fort Worth Lake Country Christian (14-17)
7. Tyler Bishop Gorman (24-10)
8. Arlington Pantego Christian (13-4)
9. Houston Cypress Christian (13-8)
10. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal (9-5)
3A Private School
1. Houston Lutheran North (16-7)
2. Tomball Rosehill Christian (20-10)
3. Kennedale Fellowship Academy (18-7)
4. Round Rock Christian Academy (17-5)
5. Waco Live Oak Classical (19-6)
6. Denton Calvary Academy (17-9)
7. Amarillo San Jacinto Christian (19-7)
8. Austin Hill Country Christian (18-15)
9. McKinney Cornerstone Christian (14-3)
10. Dallas Lutheran (11-7)
2A Private School
1. Halletsville Sacred Heart (21-5)
2. Shiner St Paul (17-8)
3. Edinburg Harvest Christian (25-6)
4. Red Oak Ovilla Christian (15-6)
5. Dallas First Baptist (19-6)
6. Lubbock Kingdom Prep (11-11)
7. Weatherford Christian (16-8)
8. Lubbock Southcrest (12-6)
9. Fort Worth Bethesda (17-7)
10. Sherman Texoma Christian (7-12)
1A Private School
1. San Angelo Cornerstone (10-3)
2. Cypress Covenant (15-3)
3. Wichita Falls Christ Academy (11-6)
4. Athens Christian Prep (21-5)
5. Waxahachie Prep (10-5)
6. Plainview Christian (10-8)
7. Wichita Christian (8-10)
8. Conroe Calvary Baptist (13-4)
9. Weatherford Victory Baptist (15-6)
10. Fredericksburg Heritage (9-3)