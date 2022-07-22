Getting enough water every day is important for your health. Drinking water can prevent dehydration, a condition that can cause unclear thinking, result in mood change, cause your body to overheat, and lead to constipation and kidney stones. Water has no calories, so it can also help with managing body weight and reducing calorie intake when substituted for drinks with calories, such as sweet tea or regular soda.
Water helps your body:
• Keep a normal temperature.
• Lubricate and cushion joints.
• Protect your spinal cord and other sensitive tissues.
• Get rid of wastes through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements.
Your body needs more water when you are:
• In hot climates.
• More physically active.
• Running a fever.
• Having diarrhea or vomiting.
Drinking water is one good way of getting fluids as it has zero calories. Drink more water by:
• Carrying a water bottle with you and refill it throughout the day.
• Freeze some freezer safe water bottles. Take one with you for ice-cold water all day long.
• Choose water over sugary drinks.
• Opt for water when eating out. You’ll save money and reduce calories.
• Serve water during meals.
• Add a wedge of lime or lemon to your water. This can help improve the taste.
• Make sure your kids are getting enough water too.
Everyone should consume water from foods and beverages every day. Although there is no recommendation for how much plain water everyone should drink daily, there are recommendations for how much daily total water intake should come from a variety of beverages and foods.Daily water intake recommendations vary by age, sex, pregnancy status, and breastfeeding status. Most of your fluid needs are met through the water and other beverages you drink. You can get some fluids through the foods that you eat—especially foods with high water content, such as many fruits and vegetables.
Two very important reminders: If you choose to drink alcohol, do so in moderation and moderate caffeine consumption (up to 400 mg per day) can be a part of a healthy diet. That's up to about 3 to 5 cups of plain coffee.