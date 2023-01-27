Recruiters have always targeted the toughness, skill and talent of East Texas high school football players, and they will once again be rewarded when the region’s next crop joins college programs over the next couple of years.
The Class of 2023 will be celebrated at Wednesday’s National Signing Day ceremonies, but many classmates and teammates in the audience will also be placed in the spotlight at future events.
That’s where the Longview News-Journal, Tyler Morning Telegraph and ETVarsity.com come in.
Beginning this weekend and continuing weekly, we'll offer up a weekly Recruiting Notebook to keep East Texas football fans in the know when it comes to the athletes, and their college visits, offers, commitments, and eventual signings.
This week, we visited with one of the fastest rising prospects in the Class of 2024. Taylor Tatum is his name, and he’s a Longview High School running back that broke on the scene with 1,889 rushing yards, 160 receiving yards, and 36 total touchdowns during the most recent football season in the fall.
35 college programs have noticed his accomplishments because they have already offered him an opportunity to play the sport at the next level, including Oregon State, Nebraska, and back-to-back national champion Georgia this week.
The long list also includes Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Boise State, California, Duke, Florida State, Houston, Louisiana Tech, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Sam Houston State, SMU, Stanford, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, USC, UTSA, Washington, and Western Kentucky.
“The month of January was eventful,” Tatum said of his recruitment over the past few weeks. “A couple more big offers, and some top level schools. Blessed to be in the position I am, and enjoying it until the decision comes.”
As good as Tatum has been on the gridiron, he has also shined on the diamond during his high school career, and received football and baseball interest from Michigan, Texas and USC.
“It’s reasonable to think I can go to college and play both sports,” Tatum said of his athletic future. “Just exploring my options [right now]. It can happen for sure.”
Tatum is starting to make his rounds because he visited The University of Texas at Austin during last weekend’s Junior Day football event, and also spent some time with the school’s football head coach Steve Sarkisian and baseball head coach David Pierce.
“It was a good weekend,” Tatum said of his time on the Forty Acres. “Getting to hang out with [Running Backs] Coach [Tashard] Choice, and meet [former Longhorn running back] Bijan Robinson. Meeting up with Coach Sark was cool. He wants to be back in that College [Football] Playoff, so I enjoyed hearing his philosophy on that. And talking to Coach Pierce and getting a tour of the baseball facility. Him telling me that I'm good enough to play there, that’s exciting.”
Considering how well his most recent trip went, Tatum plans to make the most of this weekend’s visit to the University of Michigan.
“Meeting [Football Head] Coach [Jim] Harbaugh, that’s going to be exciting,” Tatum said of his plans in Ann Arbor. “I’ve met [Run Game Coordinator/Running Backs] Coach [Mike] Hart, and talked to him before. Seeing what the facilities are like, and getting to meet some players. And I get to meet up with [Baseball Head] Coach [Tracy] Smith and his staff, so that will be cool too.”
Tatum still has over a year to decide where his next home will be, but he’s starting to figure out the things that will ultimately sell him on the right opportunity.
“The relationships with coaches,” Tatum said of an important factor in his recruiting process. “Getting to know coaches on a personal level. Not just the head coach, but mainly my position coach.”
“Make sure I also go to a school that fits my play style,” he added. “I want some playing time my freshman year.”
DEALYN EVANS
Texas A&M 2024 commit Dealyn Evans met a special visitor on Thursday afternoon after University of Texas head football coach Steve Sarkisian stepped off a helicopter at Pine Tree’s practice field and found him on campus.
The multi-sport athlete committed to the Aggies last July, and currently owns 22 other college football offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, California, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Houston, Kansas State, Louisiana Tech, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Oregon, SMU, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech, UCF, UTSA, and Washington.
J'KOBY WILLIAMS
J’Koby Williams is a do-it-all player for Beckville’s football program, and colleges are starting to notice. The 2A star has received a college offer from Michigan and Louisiana Tech in the last week and a half alone.
Williams also has offers from Texas, Baylor, Texas Tech, SMU, Houston, Lamar, Sam Houston State, UTSA, and TCU.