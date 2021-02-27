Earlier this week, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced that Texas residents will have until June 15, 2021to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments. While the news may provide some relief, it also provides scam artists with a longer time frame to take advantage of others. In 2019, there were 12,900 reports to BBB regarding government benefits fraud. In 2020, there were over 390,000 reports. That’s nearly a 3,000% increase over 2019 numbers. BBB encourages consumers to be on the lookout for a variety of scams which havesurfaced during the pandemic.
Tax season means tax scammers in the form of bogus IRS government agents, tax collectors, and identity thieves are ready to strike. Remember, however, that tax scams can happen any time of year, so it’s always important to be vigilant.
BBB advises consumers to be on the lookout for the following tax related scams:
1099-G Tax Scams
During the Covid-19 pandemic unemployment claims have reached historic levels and continue to climb. According to an estimate from the Office of the Inspector General for the Department of Labor, at least $36 billion has been lost to improper unemployment payments. If you receive a 1099-G tax form for unemployment benefits and yet did not apply for benefits, someone may have applied for and received benefits on your behalf. If you believe you are a victim, please notify the state unemployment agency and get a corrected form stating you did not receive those benefits.
Stimulus Check Fraud
With the next round of stimulus checks on the horizon, be on the lookout for text messages or emails from phony agencies directing victims to a fraudulent website which mimics the IRS Get My Payment Website. The messages sent in 2020 said, “You have received a direct deposit of $1,200 from COVID-19 TREAS FUND. Further action is required to accept this payment into your account. Continue here to accept this payment …” BBB reminds consumers not to respond to unsolicited text messages or emails. Refrain from clicking on links in emails or text messages. Instead, go directly to the government website. Forward unsolicited text messages to 7726 (SPAM), and forward unsolicited emails to phishing@irs.gov.
Tax Relief Scams
Consumers who owe back-taxes, readily fall victim to scammers who state that they can free taxpayers from having to pay the IRS by being able to settle their debt for pennies on the dollar and charge up-front fees which range from $3,000 to $25,000. The scammers disappear once the funds are collected. Consumers who are having trouble or who are concerned about paying their taxes may benefit by contacting the IRS Taxpayer Advocate Service.
Bogus IRS Collections
The IRS will not call to demand immediate payment, nor will the agency call about taxes owed without first having mailed you a bill. The IRS will not require a specific payment method or ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone. Lastly, the IRS will not threaten to bring local police or other law enforcement agencies and have you arrested for not paying.
Report suspected fraud activity to the IRS. You can also file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at identitytheft.gov. Report scams to BBB Scam Tracker.
For more tips on how to be a savvy consumer, go to bbb.org. To report fraudulent activity or unscrupulous business practices, report it toBBB ScamTracker.