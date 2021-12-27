The Better Business Bureau recently announced nominees for its 2022 Awards for Excellence and is encouraging the community to vote for East Texas businesses they feel deserve to be recognized.
The awards program will be televised in February. BBB will present the Awards for Excellence to six East Texas business organizations, including one nonprofit, one business startup, and one veteran-owned business that exemplify ethical behavior and display integrity in all aspects of their operations, toward their employees, vendors, customers, and within their community.
“The mission of the awards program is to promote the willingness and efforts made by outstanding businesses to ensure our marketplace remains fair and honorable to everyone,” said Mechele Agbayani Mills, president and CEO of BBB Serving Central East Texas. “Today more than ever it’s necessary that we celebrate companies in our region who operate with integrity in all aspects of their operations.”
Thirty-two organizations were nominated for the 2022 BBB Awards for Excellence. The nominees are:
Nonprofit Category:
Next Step Community Solutions
ARC of Smith County
P.A.T.H. People Attempting To Help
Christian Women’s Job Corp
Small Business Category:
Moon Fencing
Core Insights, LLC
Texas Medicare Supplement Specialist
Rutledge Remodel & Construction, LLC
The Holloway Partnership
Humes Inspection & Foundation Company
Mid-Sized Business Category:
Gecko Pest Control, LLC
Innovative Pest Control, Inc.
Y’alls BBQ & Produce, LLC
Danny Langford Roofing
Walker Heating & Cooling
La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery
Lexcom Systems Group
Large Business Category:
Gollob Morgan Peddy & Co. PC
Henry & Peters, P.C.
Burns Commercial Properties, LLC
Veteran-Owned Business Category:
Bailey Electric Co, Inc.
Pro Clean Restoration
Peter G. Milne, P.C.
Tyler Roofing Company
BBB will also present the BBB Spark Award, which honors eligible social entrepreneurs, startup founders and new business owners who cultivate the Three Cs of Trust: Character, Culture and Community. Business owners under the age of 35 or who have businesses which are less than three years old are eligible.
This year’s Spark Award nominees are:
The Mortgage House
East Texas Elite Exteriors, LLC
Certified Roofing Contractors & Consultants
Dickson Roofing
B-Squared Designs
Cottrell Floors & More
iConnect Business Network, LLC
The East Texas community is encouraged to vote for their favorite organizations by going to bbbawards.org. Polls will remain open until midnight on Monday, Jan. 9. Winners will be announced on a televised event on Feb. 20.
In 2021, BBB Award for Excellence Recipients were: Tyler Junior College, Office Pride, Granite Girls, Air Chandler Heating and Cooling and Bethesda Health Clinic. The 2020 BBB Spark Award winner was Christ Centered Administrative Services Team (CAST)
Special thanks to this year’s major sponsors: A&D Dynamics, Genecov Development, Unique Home Care, Henry & Peters, PC, Servpro of Tyler, and Texas Bank & Trust.
Sponsorships are still available. Contact Jamie Lake at (903) 581-5888 or go to bbbawards.org for more information.
BBB is a nonprofit, business-supported organization that sets and upholds high standards for fair and honest business behavior. Most BBB services to consumers are free of charge. BBB provides objective advice, free BBB Business Profiles on more than 5.3 million companies, 11,000 charity reviews, dispute resolution services, alerts and educational information on topics affecting marketplace trust.
There are over 100 local, independent BBBs across the United States, Canada and Mexico, including BBB Serving Central East Texas, which was founded in 1985 and serves 19 counties. BBB serving Central East Texas opened its Tyler office in 1985 and serves 19 counties in East Texas.