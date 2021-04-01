Every interaction with customers is important. When customers engage with one of your ads, go on your website, speak to a customer service representative, make a purchase, or receive their confirmation email, they learn something about your company. BBB reminds business owners that all of these touchpoints make up the overall customer journey and provides some tips to consider.
Providing an excellent customer experience is crucial in today’s business climate. A great customer experience increases retention, opens doors for additional offerings, encourages word of mouth advertising, ultimately increasing overall sales.
WEBSITE
Optimize your website with the user experience in mind. Ideally, when a customer lands on your site, they should be able to find everything they need quickly and make a purchase or booking in as few clicks as possible. A great website also naturally guides visitors through the site, so they have a journey that makes sense and encourages a purchase.
Optimize your website customer touchpoint experience by:
• Making sure you have a secure website which is safe for purchases
• Offering an attractive website design which aligns with your brand
• Having a site load speed of three seconds or less
• Making important information like pricing, shipping rates, or appointment availability easy to find
Go through your website as if you're a first-time visitor and ask yourself, was this a seamless, enjoyable experience? Were there frustrating touchpoints which need to be improved or eliminated?
Every time you email your customer, it's an opportunity to remind them of your brand, let them know about new products or services, or provide them with entertainment.
Email can be used to:
• Confirm that their purchase has been received and processed
• Send a coupon for their next purchase
• Request reviews
• Ask for feedback on their recent purchase or appointment
• Send reminder emails about an upcoming appointment
ONLINE CHECKOUT
Anything you can do to reduce barriers in the purchasing process will increase your sales overall. Ensure that the process is quick, easy, and seamless. Keep in mind, forcing customers to register for an account before purchasing will cause approximately 34% of consumers to abandon their cart, according to a Sleeknote survey.
Consider including add-ons, such as a PayPal or Amazon checkout, so customers are not required to input all of their payment information. Let customers save their payment information so that the process is even faster when they return for their next purchase.
CUSTOMER SUPPORT
When customers need help, assistance must be easy to find and quick to respond. "Contact us" information should be readily available. Include the hours of operation in voicemail services and online chats. Make sure customer support email includes an automatic response that verifies emails were received and how long a reply should take. Consider adding a FAQ page and anticipate customer questions. A well-crafted FAQ page helps customers resolve any concerns they may have.
