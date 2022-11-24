The second spot in the Big 12 Championship Game will come down to the final weekend of football games.
Kansas State can clinch the spot with a win or a Texas loss. Texas can clinch with a win and a K-State loss as UT would hold the tiebreaker based on the head-to-head result.
The Longhorns play first as they will meet the Baylor Bears in Austin on Friday.
Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The game will be on TV (ESPN) and radio (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview).
Texas (7-4, 5-3 Big 12) leads the series 79-28-4, but the Bears (6-5, 4-4) won last year 31-24 in Waco.
Kansas State (8-3, 6-2) plays host to Kansas (6-5, 3-5) on Saturday in Manhattan, Kansas. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. (TV: FOX) at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
TCU is the first Big 12 team to start 11-0 since Texas started at 13-0 in 2009. The Horned Frogs are designated as Team A in the Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship and will occupy the South bench on Saturday, Dec. 3. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
The Horned Frogs (11-0, 8-0) will meet Iowa State (4-7, 1-7) at 11 a.m. Saturday (TV: FOX) at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. TCU is No. 4 in the College Football Rankings.
The Bears are trying to bounce back from a rough two-week outing. Baylor has lost back-to-back home games to Kansas State (31-3) and a heartbreaking last-second defeat to TCU (29-28).
The Bears have to "withstand the big-play strikes, whether it's in the run or the pass," Baylor Coach Dave Aranda said, "and then continue to play technique when there's a patient home-run hitter (Texas running back Bijan Robinson) back there."
Much like Kansas, Baylor has lost two in a row since becoming bowl-eligible with that 38-35 win on the road over Oklahoma. This is one last chance to sway the bowl selections with an impressive performance against the Longhorns.
Most bowl projections have the Bears playing against an SEC team in either the Texas Bowl in Houston or the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tennessee. But, Baylor could finish as high as a tie for third with a win on Friday.
"I think the emphasis is always on, this is where we're at right now, this is what we could become," Aranda said. "You look at that game Saturday, and the effort, the speed and just all of it, that's us right there. We just have to be able to execute better."
Texas returned to the CFP rankings this week, checking in at No. 23 following a 55-14 victory on the road against Kansas. UT also stands at No. 24 in The Associated Press and USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Top 25 polls this week.
The Longhorns topped Kansas by 41 points, the program's largest margin of victory on the road since defeating Iowa State in Ames in 2007.
Texas has faced only two schools more frequently than Baylor (111 times, last 2021) in its football history: Texas A&M (118 times, last 2011) and Oklahoma (118 times, last 2022).
It will be the 61st meeting between the two programs in Austin, where the Longhorns hold a 48-10-2 record over the Bears. Texas was won five of the last seven meetings against Baylor, including last three in Austin. UT is 18-7 against Baylor during the Big 12 era (since 1996).