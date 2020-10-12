WACO (AP) — Baylor had 32 active COVID-19 cases in its athletic department in the wake of having to postpone a football game for the second time this season.
Updated numbers released Monday, which include student-athletes from multiple sports, showed 29 new cases since last week.
The school’s weekly update came a day after the Big 12 rescheduled next Saturday’s home game against No. 7 Oklahoma State to Dec. 12. Baylor’s pause of football activities since last Thursday will extend through at least this week.
Of the 32 active cases, 29 student-athletes had symptoms and only three were asymptomatic. The school said 44 cases were being monitored, including close contacts.
A week earlier, the school reported 10 active cases, with six of those having symptoms.
Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades said Sunday that the significant increase in positive COVID-19 cases led to concerns of an outbreak. He also said the increase caused a position group to fall below the minimum threshold of available players, though neither he or the school provided any specifics about that.
The Bears’ original opener Sept. 12 didn’t happen because Louisiana Tech had widespread positive tests for COVID-19.
A hastily arranged game against former Southwest Conference foe Houston was canceled a day before it was supposed to be played on Sept. 19 because Baylor was unable to meet COVID-19 roster thresholds set by the Big 12.
Baylor (1-1) had a scheduled open date over the weekend, and its next scheduled game is Oct. 24 at Texas.
Vanderbilt at Mizzou is 1st SEC game postponed by virus
Vanderbilt’s football game at Missouri on Saturday has been postponed because COVID-19 issues have left the Commodores without enough available players.
The Southeastern Conference announced Monday the game has been tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12.
It is the first SEC game rescheduled due to COVID-19-related problems and the 28th FBS game overall to be postponed or canceled since Aug. 26.
The SEC started a conference-only schedule Sept. 26, a few weeks later than the rest of the FBS conferences that began play in September.
“The league and universities have been prepared for the likelihood of disruptions within the season while we all navigate the various challenges and complexities of competing during a global pandemic. As always, we are committed to taking whatever steps necessary for the health and safety of our students and community,” Vanderbilt athletic director Candice Lee said in a statement.
Vanderbilt (0-3) played with only 56 scholarship players last week in a loss to South Carolina. The Commodores are not scheduled to play again until Oct. 31 at home against Mississippi.
The school said Monday it would not be able to reach the SEC’s 53-player minimum this week “due to the quarantining of individuals with positive tests and those designated as close contacts, along with injuries and opt-outs.”
“While we share in the disappointment that this Saturday’s game will be postponed, our program is deeply appreciative of the tireless efforts put forth by student-athletes, university officials, conference administrators and medical experts who have risen to the challenge of helping us navigate these unprecedented circumstances,” Commodores coach Derek Mason said.
Vandy had six players opt out of the season, including four offensive linemen.