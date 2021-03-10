Tyler Legacy’s Matt Wade headlined a long list of East Texas basketball players who were named to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches All-Region Team on Wednesday.
Wade was named to the Class 6A Region II squad.
In Class 5A Region II, Mount Pleasant’s Payton Chism and Zaveion Chism-Okoh made the team.
In Class 4A Region II, Lindale’s Colton Taylor, Chapel Hill’s Jared Jones and Ahstin Watkins, Canton’s Ja’Braylon Pickens and Kilgore’s Isaac Hoberecht all made the team.
Carthage’s Montrel Hatton and Center’s Chris Evans made the list in Class 4A Region III
East Texans flooded the list in Class 3A Region II — Arp’s Johnathan Blackwell, Troup’s Mattheww Castillo, Mineola’s Jonah Fischer, Tatum’s Decartiyay Allison and Jayden Boyd, Atlanta’s Daimion Collins, Rains’ Drake Hurley, Jefferson’s Chris Shepherd and Edgewood’s Hudson Tyner.
Malakoff’s Klayton Copeland and Diboll’s Percy Chavis made the team in Class 3A Region III.
Making the team in Class 2A Region III were Grapeland’s Keizion Ashford, BJ Lamb and Cadarian Wiley, Martin’s Mill’s Carter Jones, Dylan Morrow and Logan Morrow, LaPoynor’s Garrett Nuckolls and Dijuan Whitehead, Timpson’s Terry Bussey, Garrison’s Freddy Christopher, Risten Cook and Brad Reynolds, Gary’s Ryan Ecker and Landon Woodfin, Cushing’s Deuce Garrett, Douglass’ Cory Melton and Tenaha’s JJ Patton.
Neches’ John Snider and Jase Kincade, Trinidad’s Demajeigh Hampton and Julius Stevenson and Chireno’s Donavon Johnson all made the team in Class 1A Region IV.
On the girls’ side, Jacksonville’s Grace Abercrombie and Mount Pleasant’s Paris Beard made the list in Class 5A Region II.
In Class 4A Region II, Lindale’s Shelbi Steen, Bullard’s Bailey Smith, Brownsboro’s Paris Miller, Mekhayia Moore and Kentoya Woods, Canton’s Amari Welch, Gilmer’s Haylee Jordan and Madyson Tate and Athens’ Mimi McCollister made the team.
Sabine’s Blaire Kaufman, Winnboro’s Faith Acker and Laiken Allen, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill’s Kattie Hart, Paul Pewitt’s Mya Heath, Rains’ Chanlee Oakes and Leo Terry and Edgewood’s Ciara Pool and Keeley Randle all made the team in Class 3A Region II.
Pollok Central’s Preslei Turney and Huntington’s Makenzie Hale made the team in Class 3A Region III.
In Class 2A Region III, Martin’s Mill placed four players on the team — Jada Celsure, Kalie Dunavant, Kylee Lookabaugh and Libby Rogers. Joining them were Hawkins’ Lynli Dacus and Makena Warren, Fraknston’s Abbie Ramsey, Union Grove’s Carleigh Judd, Timpson’s Jaycee Campbell, Harley Ware and Kenna Wynn, Grapeland’s Teira Jones, Douglass’ Mariah Neal and Josie Watson, Cayuga’s Briley Shaw and Woden’s Chelsea Brookshire.
Neches’ Lexi Rogers, Emily Hill and Kaci Kimbrough and Chireno’s Jessie Durrett, Saylor Holloway and Nelly Vargas made the team in Class 1A Region IV.