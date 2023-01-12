CARROLLTON — Beck Langemeier and Jakub Dluzewski combined for 33 points in leading the Brook Hill Guard to a 54-29 win over Carrollton Prince of Peace on Tuesday in a TAPPS 4A District 2 basketball.
Langemeier hit for 17 points with Dluzewski adding 16. Colton Carson was also in double figures with 11 points.
Others scoring for the Guard (12-6, 2-0) were Braxton Durrett (6) and Noah Langemeier (4).
Beck Langemeier and Carson each had two 3-pointers.
Austin Jefferson led the Eagles (10-14, 0-2) with 10 points.
Brook Hill will now play host to All Saints (10-10, 2-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.