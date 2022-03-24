Big Sandy 18, Carlisle 3
PRICE — The Big Sandy Wildcats scored 11 runs in the sixth inning en route to an 18-3 win over Carlisle on Wednesday in a District 19-2A baseball game.
Whitson Cox had three hits (2 singles, 1 double) and Tyson Tapley had two doubles to pace the Wildcat attack. Gabriel Bachert hit a double with singles from Hunter Reneau, Jake Johnson and Logan Ollive.
Tapley, Reneau, Cox, Johnson, Kayden Smith and Braydon Brown each had two RBIs. Bachert and Canyon Minter knocked in a run apiece.
Scoring runs for the Wildcats were Tapley (4), Cox (3), Reneau (2), Smith (2), Bachert (2), Johnson (1), Ollive (1), Brown (1), Minter (1) and Sean Gregory (1).
Smith got the win on the mound, pitching 4.1 innings (2 hits, 3 runs, 2 earned, 6 walks, 9 strikeouts). Tapley threw the final 1.2 innings (0 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts).
Hits by the Indians were from Jonathan Nix and Anthony Reyes. Cullen Thomas, Trent Sartain and Reyes knocked in runs with Cash Jones, Samuel Rodriguez and Reyes scored runs.
The Wildcats are scheduled to host Union Grove at 7 p.m. Friday.