Whitehouse 4, Henderson 0
BULLARD — Jackson Conser and Colin McLemore combined on a three-hitter to power Whitehouse to a 4-0 win over Henderson on Friday in the Herman Odom Winter Classic.
Conser pitched 5.2 innings, giving up three hits while striking out nine and walking two. McLemore got the final out.
Colt Eikner had two hits — single and double — for the Wildcats. Michael Dudolski added a double with singles from Logan Whitfield and Conser. RBIs were from Conser (2), Jack Clark (1) and Whitfield (1).
Cole Bradley had two hits (triple, single) for the Lions with Aden Butler adding one.
Lions drop pair in Garland
GARLAND — The Tyler Lions dropped a pair of games on Friday in the Forney/Garland Baseball Tournament.
The Lions (6-6) lost to Dallas Woodrow Wilson (14-1) and Garland Lakeview Centennial (8-0).
In the game with Dallas Wilson, Dante Martinez had single and RBI. Ke'Von Sheppard scored the run.
Against Lakeview Centennial, Avery Coleman had the Lions' hit.