Canton 13, Palestine 2
CANTON — Ace Reece and Nick Fenner belted home runs to lead the Canton Eagles to a 13-2 win over Palestine on Thursday.
Reece also had a double and three RBIs while Fenner also drove in three runs.
EJ Dyke added a double with other hits from Corbin Holland and Cole Vannorsdel.
Also knocking in runs for the Eagles were Colton Whitehead (2), Holland (1), Dyke (1) and Vannorsdel (1).
Canton leadoff hitter Grant Yudizky walked four times and scored once. Other runs scored were by Reece (3), Holland (2), Dyke (2), Fenner (1), Vannorsdel (1) and Peyton Stewart (1).
Dyke tossed six innings, allowing nine hits and two runs. He struck out eight and did not walk a batter.
Peayton Giles had a triple and single to pace the Wildcats, while Pablo Castillo and Mario Perez hit doubles and singles.
Cayden Patton, Aaron Ordonez and Braiden Hickman added singles for Palestine. RBIs were from Castillo and Patton. Giles scored both runs.