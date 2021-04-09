Nacogdoches 14, Tyler 0
Nacogdoches scored nine runs in the sixth to put away a 14-0 victory over the Tyler Lions on Friday in a District 16-5A baseball game at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.
Three Dragon pitchers — Reid Boyett, Isaac Jones and Braden Ballenger combined for the no-hitter.
Boyett got the win, going three innings while striking out four and walking one. He was followed by Jones (2 innings, 1 strikeout, 1 walk) and Ballenger (1 inning, 3 strikeouts).
Levi Stovall had four hits and Kolton Koonce had four RBIs to pace the Dragons. Koonce had a triple and a single with Boyett adding a double. Kaden Koonce had two singles.
Jones had two RBIs with one each from Dillion Williams, Stovall, Boyett, Jaden Hall and Kaden Koonce.
The Dragons (18-6, 6-3) plays host to Huntsville on Tuesday.
The Lions (7-14, 0-9) return to play on Tuesday at Jacksonville.