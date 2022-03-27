Kilgore 12, Bullard 3
KILGORE — Jason Silvey had three hits and Todd House drove in four runs as the Kilgore Bulldogs won the Bullard Panthers 12-3 on Friday in a District 16-4A baseball game.
Grand Saline 2, Edgewood 1
GRAND SALINE — Landon Mayne was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in Brett Kindle with the winning run as Grand Saline defeated Edgewood, 2-1, in eight innings on Friday in District 12-3A baseball.
Jase Melton pitched seven innings for the Indians, allowing four hits and one run while striking out 13 and walking two. Kindle pitched the top of the eighth to get the win. He struck out one and did not allow a hit or a walk.
Lukas Grace pitched 7.1 innings for Edgewood, giving up four hits and two runs (1 earned) while striking out eight and walking three.
Kindle led the Indians with two hits — a triple and single, and scored both GS's runs (1 in the third, 1 in the eighth).
Luke Metcalf and Sam Currey added singles for Grand Saline.
Brady Bannister had a double for the Bulldogs with singles from Carson Wright, Alex Martinez and Graham Fabbri. Carter Seay scored Edgewood's run in the second.
Edgewood is 16-5-1 overall and 1-1 in district. Earlier in the week, the Bulldogs defeated Grand Saline 6-2 in Edgewood.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to host Lone Oak at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Indians are 2-2 in district and are scheduled to visit Winnsboro at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Quitman 9, Winona 4
WINONA — Dalton Crowson, Justin Matthews and Carson Dickens each had two RBIs as the Quitman Bulldogs defeated the Winona Wildcats, 9-4, on Friday in a District 13-3A baseball game.
Mason Reynolds (triple, single) and Caleb Hamby (double, single) led the Bulldogs with two hits apiece.
Adding singles for Quitman were Ford Tannebaum, Matthews and Dickens. Scoring runs were Hamby (3), Jack Tannebaum (1), Reynolds (1), Landon Richey (1), Ford Tannebaum (1), Crowson (1) and Matthews (1).
Tommy Drinkwine got the win on the mound, going six innings while allowing six hits and three runs (2 earned) while striking out 13 and walking one. Weston Pence pitched the final inning. He did not allow a hit while giving up an one run while striking out a batter and walking one.
Bryce Caldwell and Kalab Remedies each had doubles for the Wildcats with singles from Jesse Jones (2), Chris Zuniga (1) and Logan Cook (1).
Remedies drove in two runs. Scoring runs were Caldwell, Jones, Zuniga and Remedies.
Winona is scheduled to visit Mount Vernon on Tuesday (7 p.m.). Quitman is slated to host Harmony at 7 p.m. Tuesday.