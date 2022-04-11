Bullard 11, Longview 6
LONGVIEW — The Bullard Panthers overcame a 5-1 deficit, scoring five in the fourth and adding five more runs over the next two frames on the way to an 11-6 non-district win over the Longview Lobos at Lobo Field on Monday.
Beckham Campbell homered, singled and drove in four runs to lead the way for Bullard.
Bradley Bridges, one of four Lobos to take the hill, took the pitching loss. He struck out one and walked four in four innings. Campbell Williams, Tucker Gary and Isaac De La Garza all pitched one inning for Longview.
Al Gatson tripled, singled and drove in a run for the Lobos in the loss. Connor Cox added two doubles and an RBI. Gabe Flores doubled and drove in two runs, and Andrew Tutt doubled and finished with one RBI.
Brandon Taylor went five innings, striking out five with no walks, to pick up the mound victory for Bullard.
W. OAK 7, H. SPRINGS 2:
HUGHES SPRINGS - Alex Scott drove in two runs, Landon Anderson worked six strong innings on the mound and the White Oak Roughnecks notched a 7-2 win over Hughes Springs.
Anderson, who struck out six, walked one and did not allow an earned run, helped his own cause at the plate with two singles and an RBI. Tyler Puckett added a double, and Gavin Bzdil and Max Tramel drove in runs for the Roughnecks. Tramel had a double.
Gavyn Jones also pitched for White Oak, striking out one, walking one and giving up no runs on one hit in an inning of action.
Trapper Golden and Trenton Pemberton had two hits apiece in the loss for Hughes Springs.
GLADEWATER 10, DAINGERFIELD 4: Zachary Polanco doubled, singled three times and drove in five runs for Gladewater as the Bears earned a 10-4 win over Daingerfield.
Kelton Cates and Trent Jackson had two RBI apiece for the Bears. Ben Alvarez and Cates had two hits apiece, with Alvarez and Jackson doubling. Jackson also scored four runs.
Alvarez worked five innings on the hill, striking out five, walking five and giving up two earned runs. Jackson fanned two, walked two and allowed two earned runs in two innings.
N. DIANA 13, O. CITY 3: DIANA - New Diana scored six runs in the first and led 9-0 after two innings on the way to a 13-3 win over Ore City on Monday.
Jacob Newland went five innings on the mound for the eagles, striking out eight with no walks. John Lutrell, Austin Kerns, Ethan Adkisson and Hunter Gleason all doubled for the Eagles. Adkisson and Newland had two hits apiece. Kerns drove in three runs. Gleason had two RBI, and Lutrell, Newland, Elliott Foreman, Braylon Franklin, Dylan Abernathy, Logan Simmons and Ivan Benoit all contributed an RBI.
Caden Lester doubled, and Juan Garcia singled twice and drove in two runs in the loss for Ore City. Jordan Escamilla also drove in a run. Maverick Main and Lee Alford pitched for Ore City.
W. RUSK 12, TROUP 7: TROUP - Jimmie Harper tripled, doubled and drove in four runs, Xander Mason banged out three hits and drove in a pair of runs and the West Rusk Raiders notched a 12-7 win over Troup.
Clayton Keith added two doubles for West Rusk, and Will Jackson doubled, singled and drove in a run. Jaxon Farquhar, Bryant Mason and Carson Bobbitt all chipped in with RBI. Bobbitt had a pair of hits.
Mason worked 5.1 innings on the mound for the pitching win, striking out one, walking three and giving up two earned runs. Jackson fanned two, walked two and allowed one earned run in 1.2 frames.