Robbie Surratt Memorial Tournament
Lindale 7, Brownsboro 3
LINDALE — Lindale scored five runs in the first inning en route to a 7-3 win over the Brownsboro Bears on Thursday in the Robbie Surratt Memorial Tournament.
Caden Piccoli recorded three hits for the Eagles with Luke Poe hitting a double and driving in two runs. Other hits for Lindale were by Brandon Burckel and Dylan Segroves.
Bryce Everest and Piccoli each scored two runs with Burckel, Poe and Judson Long crossing the plate once apiece.
Triztin Smith got the win on the mound, hurling six innings while allowing three hits and three runs (2 earned). He struck seven and walked one.
Payten Stephenson had a double and two RBIs to pace the Bears.
Oil Belt Tournament
New Diana 5, Palestine 3
KILGORE — New Diana rallied from a three-run deficit to scored a 5-3 win over Palestine Thursday in the Oil Belt Tournament.
Peyton Brewer was 2 for 2 with two RBIs to power the Eagles. John Lutrell had a single and two RBIs with Darren Manes adding a double.
Cohle Sherman scored two runs for New Diana with Zachary Malone, Lutrell and Austin Kerns scored one run apiece.
Brewer got the win on the mound, going three innings allowing two hits and three runs (2 earned) while striking out three and walking six. Manes pitched the final inning, striking out one.
Noah Birtman and Cayden Patton each had singles for the Wildcats with Mario Perez and Patton driving in runs. Scoring runs were Birtman, Pablo Castillo and Peayton Giles.
Bishop Gorman 6, Christian Heritage 5, 8 innings
Bishop Gorman pitchers combined to strike out 20 batters, and the Crusaders earned a walk-off victory in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Gorman led 2-0 early and then 4-1 after five innings. Christian Heritage scored two runs in the sixth and a run in the seventh to tie the score and force extra innings. Christian Heritage took the lead with a run in the top of the eighth before Gorman plated two in the bottom of the eighth to take the win.
Josh Henry started on the mound and struck out 12 batters in five innings. AJ Smith struck out four batters in 1.1 innings, and Ariel Lluberes had four punchouts 1.2 innings to earn the win.
Lluberes also homered at the plate.
Smith, Bradley Richbourg, Hayden Carter, Nick Smith and Henry all added hits.