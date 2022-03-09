Spring Hill 12, Henderson 0
LONGVIEW — Easton Ballard tossed a one-hitter, striking out five and walking four in five innings, and the Spring Hill Panthers improved to 9-0 on the season with a 12-0 win over Henderson.
Ballard (3-0) threw 50 of his 83 pitches for strikes.
At the plate, Josiah Mackey had three hits and drove in a run for the Panthers. Ben Puckett had two hits and an RBI. Ballard singled and drove in two runs, and Marshall Lipsey chipped in with a triple and three RBI. Emory Allen, Brennan Ferguson and Jax Stovall all added hits, and Jordan Hodges drove in a run.
Spring Hill will participate in the Tatum Tournament this weekend, opening at 8 a.m. on Thursday against Carthage. The Panthers will also face Van at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Winnsboro 19, Winona 8
WINNSBORO — Chayne Tedford, Rance Brown and Will Wilcox each drove in three runs as the Winnsboro Red Raiders scored a 19-8 win over the Winona Wildcats on Tuesday.
Brown had three hits — single, double and triple and Wilcox had two hits — a homer and a single.
Macon Harrison and Rey Soto each had triples with Tedford added a double.
Harrison, Tedford and Aiden Hammons also had two hits apiece. Rey Soto drove in two runs with Crayton Klika and Mason Harrison both driving in runs.
Scoring runs were Macon Harrison (3), Hammons (3), Wilcox (3), Tedford (2), Brown (2), Klika (2), Mason Harrison (2) and Naythan Chapman (2).
Bryce Caldwell, Logan Cook and Ben Chesley had hits for Winona. Kalab Remedies drove in a run. Scoring runs for the Wildcats were Caldwell (2), Jesse Jones (2), Remedies (1), Cabron Hampton (1), Cook (1) and Manny Garcia (1).