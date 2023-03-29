HALLSVILLE — Michael Dudolski tossed a complete game striking out seven as No. 2 Whitehouse Wildcats scored a 3-1 win over Hallsville on Tuesday in game involving the District 15-5A baseball leaders.
The Wildcats improve to 18-3 on the season and 5-0 in district. The Bobcats fall to 11-6-1 and 4-1.
Dudolski scattered nine hits while allowing one run and walking one.
Garrett Hayes had two hits and an RBI for the Wildcats with other hits from Jermod McCoy and Braden Bean.
Whitehouse scored three runs in the first inning with RBIs from Hayes and Dudolski.
Luke Caussey, Hayes and JJ Idrogo scored runs for the Wildcats. Idrogo had a stolen base.
Ashton Garza doubled and Jack Holladay had three hits and an RBI for Hallsville.
Landon Bowden fanned five and walked two in four innings. Blake Cox struck out three and walked one in three innings of work.
The Wildcats return to play on Friday, traveling to Longview to meet the Lobos in a 7 p.m. contest. Hallsville is scheduled to visit Marshall at 7 p.m. Friday.
Lindale 16, Cumberland 3
Lindale scored five runs in the first inning en route to a 16-3 win over the Cumberland Knights on Tuesday in a District 16-3A baseball game in Tyler.
Landon Sullivan had a triple for the Eagles with Kaden Fleming adding a double.
Hudson Legrow got the win on the mound, going four innings while allowing four hits and two unearned runs. He struck out five and walked one. Luke Waggoner pitches one inning, giving up one hit and an unearned run while striking out three and not walking a batter.
Waggoner had two hits for Lindale with Ty McCoy and Legrow adding a hit apiece.
RBIs were from Carson Plunkett (2), McCoy (2), Waggoner (2), Ryan Betts (1), Sullivan (1), Colby Myers (1) and Aiden Warnell (1).
Scoring runs for the Eagles were McCoy (3), Jake Powell (2), Kaden Fleming (2), Jacob Curbow (2), Betts (1), Karter Fleming (1), Sullivan (1), Myers (1), Plunkett (1), Waggoner (1) and Legrow (1).
Curbow, Kaden Fleming and Waggoner had stolen bases.
Earning hits for the Knights were Ethan Nguem, Ian Wharton, Izayah Watson, Trevor Taylor and Tristan Byford.
Watson had an RBI with Nguem, Evan Fountain and Wharton scoring runs.