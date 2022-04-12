WHITEHOUSE — Coltan Eikner belted a three-run homer in the first inning and pitchers Luke Caussey and Peyton Blackmon made it stand up as the Whitehouse Wildcats took a 3-2 win over No. 7 Lufkin in a District 16-5A baseball game on Tuesday at WHS baseball complex.
Caussey hurled six innings to get the win, allowing five hits and two runs while striking out one and walking two. Blackmon got the save, finishing the seventh inning, sitting down the side on six pitches.
The Wildcats move to 15-9 overall and 7-3 in district, while the Panthers fall to 17-5-1 and 9-1.
The two clubs meet again on Thursday in Lufkin. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Collin McLemore had a double for the Wildcats with a single from Michael Dudolski. Scoring runs were JJ Idrogo, Hayden Hossley and Eikner.
The Panthers had five hits — Sam Flores (single, double), Christian Mumphrey (triple), Mark Requena (single) and Gavin DelToro (single). Cooper Knight had an RBI and Chip Buchanan and Mumphrey scored runs.
Bebo Hinojosa took the loss, going six innings while allowing three hits and three runs (2 earned). He struck out seven and did not walk a batter.