WHITEHOUSE — Three Wildcat pitchers — Luke Caussey, Ethan Stone and Camden Miller — combined on a two-hitter as No. 2 Whitehouse defeated Tyler 27-0 on Tuesday in a District 15-5A baseball game.
The Wildcats improve to 22-3 overall and 9-0 in district. The Lions fall to 3-15-2 and 1-8.
Caussey got the win on the mound, going three innings and allowing two hits while striking out six and walking one. He was followed by Stone (1 inning, 0 runs, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks) and Miller (1 inning, 0 hits, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks).
The Wildcats scored 18 runs in the first inning.
Collin McLemore led Whitehouse with three hits (double, 2 singles) and five RBIs.
Jermond McCoy, Winn Harriss, Caussey, Stone and Matt Garcia had two hits each.
Michael Dudolski, Harriss, McCoy and Stone added doubles. Contributing singles were Tye Davis, Garrett Hayes and Chris Woodley.
Garcia had three RBIs with two each from McCoy, Keegan McCord, Hayes, Dudolski, Caussey and Carson Willingham. Knocking in a run each were Davis, Michael Morton, Braden Bean, Woodley and Aiden Anderson.
Scoring runs were McCoy (3), Davis (3), Morton (3), Garcia (3), McLemore (3), Hayes (2), Dudolski (2), Harriss (2), Bean (2), Willingham (2), Stone (1) and Anderson (1).
Dante Martinez and Avery Coleman had the hits for the Lions.
Tyler is scheduled to host Pine Tree at 7 p.m. Friday. The Wildcats visit Mount Pleasant at 7 p.m. Friday.
Lindale 2, Brownsboro 0
LINDALE — Ryan Betts a three-hit shutout to lead the Lindale Eagles to a 2-0 win over Brownsboro on Friday in a District 16-4A baseball game.
Betts struck out six and walked three.
Carson Plunkett had two hits and drove in both runs for the Eagles. Miles Keith and Jacob Curbow added singles.
Jake Powell and Kaden Fleming scored the runs for Lindale.