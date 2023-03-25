PALMER — Colten Grier had three hits, including a triple and a double, in helping the Van Vandals to a 15-6 win over Palmer on Saturday in a non-district baseball game.
The Vandals improve to 16-5-1 on the season.
Grier also had two RBIs and scored a run.
Ross Hendricks had two hits, including a double, for the Vandals. Asher Hawkins and Grady Baetz had two singles each. Adding hits were Landon Smith and Calem Redding.
Others with RBIs were Baetz (2), Hawkins (1), Wyatt Dale (1) and Hendricks (1).
Also scoring runs were Hawkins (3), Baetz (2), Hendricks (2), Austin Johnson (2), Austin Stephenson (1), Dale (1), Redding (1), Gabriel Bachert (1) and Easton Hinch (1).
Three pitchers were on the mound for Van — Johnson (3.1 innings, 3 hits, 3 runs, 1 earned, 5 strikeouts, 4 walks), Hinch (W, 1 inning, 1 hit, 3 runs, 2 earned, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks) and Landon Justice (2.2 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks).
The Vandals open District 16-4A baseball on Tuesday when they host the Chapel Hill Bulldogs at 7